Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.09 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00025056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $790.31 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018432 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,985.09 or 1.00061330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77746531 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $23,780,493.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

