Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 231,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,575. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $196.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after buying an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 226,365 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

