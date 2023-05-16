Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.96.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$456.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.96. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.02 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
See Also
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.