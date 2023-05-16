AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

