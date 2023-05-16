Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Athenex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 104.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 844.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Stock Down 60.7 %

Athenex Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Athenex has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

(Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.