AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.