Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 273,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $878.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.