Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Astar has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars.

