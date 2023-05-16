Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $215.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,461. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

