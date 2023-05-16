Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 213,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.62. 223,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

