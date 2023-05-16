Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,837. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

