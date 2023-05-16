Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,308,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 8,736,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,115,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

