Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Buys 980 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,287,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,155,128,000 after purchasing an additional 747,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.43. The company had a trading volume of 323,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $451.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

