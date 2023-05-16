Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,634 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. 892,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

