Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,634 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. 892,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

