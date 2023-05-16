Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valaris Price Performance

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valaris stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. 85,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,205. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

