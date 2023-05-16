Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 932,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.08. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

