Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $7.87 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $551.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

