Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $531.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 555,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 419,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 766,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

