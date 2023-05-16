Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.97.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

