Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.
In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
