Arthur Michael Anglin Acquires 8,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 591,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,613. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.48.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SSR Mining by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,766,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. TheStreet upgraded SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.
