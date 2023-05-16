ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 3.7%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.10. 766,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 961,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $227,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,937.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

