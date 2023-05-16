Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.54.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $39.89 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

