Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARWR. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.54.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

ARWR opened at $39.89 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.