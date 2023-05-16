Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) by 538.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.44% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of AACI opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

