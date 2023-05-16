Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Up 2.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 41,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 204,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARKO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arko by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Arko by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.