argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 90,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 221,604 shares.The stock last traded at $388.93 and had previously closed at $406.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

argenx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in argenx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

