Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $76.64 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $76.64 million and approximately $466,343.32 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

