Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 220581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

