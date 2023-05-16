Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcimoto Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo, Flatbed, Mean Lean Machine, and Roadster. It operates through the following segments: Fun Utility Vehicles (FUV), Rental, and TMW.

