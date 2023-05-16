Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Arcimoto Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Dawson James raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcimoto Company Profile
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo, Flatbed, Mean Lean Machine, and Roadster. It operates through the following segments: Fun Utility Vehicles (FUV), Rental, and TMW.
Further Reading
