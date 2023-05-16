Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

AROC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 0.4 %

AROC stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 509.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $384,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Archrock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.