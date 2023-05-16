Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. 552,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,795,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $630.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

