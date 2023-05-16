Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

