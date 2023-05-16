Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. 182,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

