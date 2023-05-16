Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock worth $69,362,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

