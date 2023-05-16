ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.88. 235,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $734.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.