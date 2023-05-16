Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 15,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

