Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 15,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.