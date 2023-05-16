Analyzing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and First Resource Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shinhan Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.86% 9.65% 0.71% First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and First Resource Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $23,181.98 billion 0.00 $3.25 billion $6.53 4.03 First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.59 $5.63 million $1.90 6.21

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Resource Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

