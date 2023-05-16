Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (AMBP, AWH, COIN, CVNA, GEHC, HARP, LNC, PAAS, RIO, RYN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 15th:

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging SA alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its reiterates rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.