Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $14.08

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

