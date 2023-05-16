Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $37.44

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

