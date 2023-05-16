Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$24.33

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7664618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile



MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

