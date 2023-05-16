Analysts Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $16.25

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

