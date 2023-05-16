Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $95.40

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

