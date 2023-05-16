Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 394906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

