Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,807. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

