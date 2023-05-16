AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.69

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.69 and last traded at $174.44, with a volume of 224712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

