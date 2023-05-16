Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,365 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Ameris Bancorp worth $40,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $975,974 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

