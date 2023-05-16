Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 6.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.94. The stock had a trading volume of 156,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,685. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

