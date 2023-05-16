American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

AMT stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

